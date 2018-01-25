Diners are the quintessential Americana eatery, made popular in the 1950s as roadside retreats offering soda pop, classic cheeseburgers and hot dogs, and of course, milkshakes and floats.

Now, diners have been revamped and menus revitalized. While many of the best spots in the desert offer a classic experience straight out of Happy Days, some have been reincarnated as hip hot spots attracting a new generation of foodies