Best Fine Dining in Greater Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Wally’s Desert Turtle

At this swanky dining destination, established in 1978 by Wally Botello (who also founded the famed Velvet Turtle chain), time slows down. Decades later — and now operated by his granddaughter, Madalyn — Wally’s retains the same formal service standards and elevated California cuisine. wallysdesertturtle.com

La Quinta

Lavender Bistro

Known for its chic patio, with tables arranged beneath a canopy of trees and string lights, Lavender Bistro serves new American cuisine — from a seared scallop and pork belly appetizer to prime steaks, a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, and pan-seared duck breast. Come for a fabulous dining experience and stay for drink specials and live entertainment in the lounge. lavenderbistro.com

Indio

The Bistro at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Contemporary cuisine, including fresh seafood and sushi, premium USDA steaks, chicken, and a “famous” pork chop, pairs with fine wines and handcrafted cocktails at this casino restaurant that enforces a resort-casual dress code. Indoor and outdoor terrace seating is available. fantasyspringsresort.com/project/the-bistro