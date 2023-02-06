Where to Shop for Furniture and Décor in Greater Palm Springs

Our readers voted for their favorite restaurants, shops, and activities across Greater Palm Springs in our annual Best of the Best competition. Businesses were ranked in more than 20 categories; for the entire list, check out directory.palmspringslife.com.

Congratulations to the winners in our “Best Décor & Furniture” category!

PALM SPRINGS

H3K Home+Design: Cutting-edge craftsmanship threads through every piece in this furniture showroom supplying midcentury modern, contemporary, and industrial modern pieces. Shoppers love the playful palettes and refined spin on retro.

CATHEDRAL CITY

Revivals: Secondhand rugs, décor, lighting fixtures, and furnishings — and a selection of new items — attract shoppers on a budget who don’t wish to sacrifice their personal style. The ever-changing selection means multiple trips are a must.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Rancho Relaxo: Design inspired by the desert caters to shoppers looking to bring the ambiance of the arid landscape home. Art, home goods, and gifts with nature and animal motifs tell the story of our surroundings.

PALM DESERT

Dragonette Limited: This high-end antique store left Los Angeles for its roomier Palm Desert location in 2019, but its lavish-lifestyle clientele was sure to follow. The showroom offers 5,000 square feet of midcentury furniture, art, and accessories, including several pieces from William Haines.

INDIO

Mathis Home: A family-owned business, Mathis Home is one of America’s largest independent furniture retailers — promising quality, comfort, style, and affordability with every piece. From larger living room staples like TV stands and recliners to vases, pet beds, and frames, there’s an item for everyone.