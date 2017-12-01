“You can’t ride in my little red wagon/

The front seat’s broken and the axle’s draggin’/

You can’t step to this backyard swagger/

You know it ain’t my fault when I’m walkin’ jaws droppin’.”

— Audra Mae

Italian immigrant Antonio Pasin founded Radio Flyer in 1917 with the goal of bringing joy “to every boy and girl.” The classic Radio Flyer Red Wagon celebrates its 80th birthday this year. 34-inch red steel wagon, $110,

radioflyer.com.