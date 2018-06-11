While I’ve dabbled in Tang in my early years — before moving onto Capri Sun and then Ocean Spray (in my party days) — I finally graduated to the big leagues: fresh, handcrafted juice. Increased energy, glowing skin, and improved mental clarity are just some of the benefits of drinking fresh juice. I’ve scoured the desert to find the best juices based on health benefits, quality, and taste — enjoying every sip in my research

Organic Fresh Pressed Pomegranate Juice

Nature’s Health Food & Cafe, Palm Springs

One of my favorite juices to drink au natural, not mixed with any other juices, is pomegranate. There’s just something about that strong, slightly bitter taste and blood red appearance that makes me think I’m drinking a fine red wine but without the hangover. The Organic Fresh Pressed Pomegranate Juice is made from pomegranate trees that are over 100 years old. “The fruit is amazing. We don’t do anything to it, just press it. We don’t add anything to it,” says owner William De La Campa. “It’s delicious and full of nutrients and antioxidants, phytonutrients, and so much more.”

natureshealthfoodcafe.com