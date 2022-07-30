Best Neopolitan-Style Pizza

Frustrated by the dearth of authentic New York–style pizza in the desert, I long ago settled on the Neapolitan variety — the personal-size woodfired pizza that originated in Naples, Italy. I’ve tasted them everywhere I could find them in the Coachella Valley, noting the restaurants that nail the crisp but chewy and airy thin crust and simple ingredients: a basic dough, raw tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil — aka, pizza Margherita. No one in the desert does it better than Piero’s PizzaVino on El Paseo in Palm Desert and Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar at Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs.

At both restaurants, I almost always go for the Margherita, the traditional choice.

But Piero’s has 21 options — 13 with red sauce, eight with white sauce — with ingredients ranging from crispy speck to a flavorful mix of ham, mushrooms, artichokes, and Kalamata olives. I sometimes order the polpette (with meatballs and peppers).

At Persimmon, where I like to find a shaded table in the museum’s sculpture garden, I’m often tempted to order the pepperoni. Be sure to ask about the pizza of the day. Owner/chef Arthur Vasquez is passionate about pizza, always innovating, and eager to please.

You can also find satisfying pies at Birba and Palmina by Puglia (order the prosciutto cotto) in Palm Springs