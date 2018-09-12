The number of new restaurants popping up in Greater Palm Springs sometimes requires a scorecard.
But fear not. We’ve compiled this second list of the best new restaurants to check out. And we promise to keep you in the know going forward.
• To view the first set of 5 new restaurants, click HERE
CV BBQ, Indio
It’s 117 degrees outside and you can see owner Sean Smith fire up the outside smoker and grill to get the meat all sauced up and cooked to juicy perfection for lunchtime. CV BBQ is true barbecue. While the company’s focus is still catering, you’ll find them at a new outpost in Indio serving lunch two days a week (Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Choose from tri-tip, pulled pork, pork baby back ribs, linquiça, and bone-in chicken-leg quarters. The meat is fall-off-the-bone heaven and full of flavor from the signature CV BBQ spices and seasonings.
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN SALISBURY
The tri-tip sandwich is one of CV BBQ’s biggest sellers.
Lunch specials won’t break the budget and you can get a choice of a sandwich, one side, and a drink for $9.99. If you are not a meat lover, don’t shy away from this place. The delectable sides can be grouped into a meal all their own. I’m obsessed with the garlic-crusted mac and cheese and roasted Anaheim chile potato salad made with Yukon potatoes, roasted Anaheim chiles, black olives, celery, boiled eggs, green onion, mustard, and mayo. The barbecue baked beans also deliver.
VIDEO: Writer Tiffany Carter introduces you to the barbecue delights at CV BBQ with owner Sean Smith.
Revel Public House,
Palm Springs
The brainchild of Palm Springs restaurateur Mindy Reed (owner of Zin American Bistro), Revel is the new place to gather in downtown Palm Springs. There are six beers on draft, including three signature brews under Revel’s own label Palm Springs Brewing Co. Not into suds? No worries, the eatery offers more than 15 bourbons and over 30 wines. Open for breakfast (served until 3 p.m.), lunch, and dinner, the kitchen cooks up dishes like a spicy chicken omelet, fettuccine bolognese made with veal and beef, a “Killer Mac & Cheese” made with aged white cheddar and big noodles, and “The Jason” burger with half a pound of beef swimming in beer-braised mushrooms and bourbon-barbecue sauce.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY CARTER
Revel House has a small-bites menu that includes pickled deviled eggs.
I personally love the small bites menu — it’s the perfect accompaniment to a beer or cocktail (we’re talking pickled deviled eggs; sautéed spicy lime-drizzled shrimp; and bacon, beef, and chorizo sliders).
The Pink Cabana, Indian Wells
Once you close your mouth from gazing at designer Martin Lawrence Bullard’s awe-inspiring interiors, allow acclaimed chef Jason Niederkorn to delight your palate with a Moroccan-leaning Mediterranean feast. The Pink Cabana serves up light bites for lunch — Moroccan sandwiches, Hawaiian fish tacos, chermoula chicken skewers, herbed french fries, and heirloom tomato and melon salad.
I’ve tried nearly everything on the dinner menu and my picks include the Hawaiian Dayboat Crudo, the beet salad, the wild mushroom tagliatelle, and the tagine of beef short ribs. The latter dish is served in a traditional tagine as it would be in Maghreb. When the waiter lifts off the top, a glorious medley of couscous, apricot, orange carrots, mint tzatziki, and ultra-tender short ribs is revealed. The bartender also creates incredible concoctions like an Aperol Spritz, with sparkling rosé and rosemary, and the Lillet & Tonic, with fresh cucumber and mint.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
The tangine of beef short rubs comes with couscous, apricot, orange carrots, and mint tzatziki.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY CARTER
At Haus of Poke you can create your own bowl as flavorful, spicy, and exotic as you wish.
Haus of Poké, Palm Springs
Haus of Poké has taken its build-your-own-poke-bowl concept from Rancho Mirage and expanded with a new location in downtown Palm Springs. The fast-casual restaurant serves poke bowls made to order with an easy six-step process. Step one: Select a size. Step two: Choose your base. There are options that cater to just about every dietary need, from brown or white rice to salad, quinoa, or chips. Step three: Choose your protein. Select from a tempting assortment of fish including octopus, ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, and yellowtail. For the vegan conscious, tofu is also available. Steps four and five load your bowl up with mix-ins like cucumber, edamame, and various sauces that are tossed with your selected protein. Step six is the fun part: toppings! You can load up your bowl with crab, seaweed, chilis, spicy tuna, wasabi, and pickled ginger. Wash it all down with a jasmine milk tea with boba for the perfect lunch.
La Quinta Brewing Co. Taproom,
Palm Springs
At its new taproom in downtown Palm Springs, you’ll find a wide selection of IPAs, pale ales, and porters to quench your thirst. Some of the highlights include Poolside Blonde (a pale ale), Heatwave Amber Ale (red ale), and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Koffi Porter. The latter is brewed with black, chocolate, and crystal malts along with kilned coffee malt using organic beans from Koffi, a local roaster; it’s then aged in oak bourbon barrels for nearly a year. The Palm Springs space is a cool, modern hangout with friendly and knowledgeable brew-tenders and prime people watching. “Hoppy Hour” happens Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m. — score $2 off house beers and select wines.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY CARTER
Be sure to sample these three brews (from left): Blonde Ale, Koffi Porter, and Even Par.