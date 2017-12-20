Smoked Grapefruit Penicillin

The Landing

Riviera Palm Springs

House-made honey and ginger syrup, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, Bulleit Rye Whiskey, over dry ice, infused with torched rosemary.

Brandon Infusino, master mixologist at The Riviera, is handcrafting some pretty elaborate cocktails for New Year’s Eve. While the Chicago Sour and Rose Gin Fizz will get your boozy juices flowing, it’s the Smoked Grapefruit Penicillin that will surely make you forget all those old acquaintances. The rye whiskey is the base of this exciting cocktail, with a house-made ginger and honey syrup that gives it a sweet and spicy flavor. Add the bitterness of grapefruit juice and the sour of lemon, and the flavors are perfectly conjoined. The smoke is twofold: dry ice creates a medieval fog that drapes over the drink; Infusino then takes a torch to a sprig of rosemary, sets it on fire, and smothers the cocktail in its fragrant smoke. The drink smokes and bubbles for a while, but don’t worry — you can sip during the “show.” A modern take on the classic Penicillin cocktail, The Smoked Grapefruit Penicillin is quite the conversation piece while sitting at the bar.



The Landing at the Riviera Palm Springs, 1660 N. Indian Canyon Rd, Palm Springs. 760-327-8311; rivierapalmsprings.com