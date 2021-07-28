Best of Best 2021: Pizza

While the 1970s recipe stands the test of time, Bertram always tweaks details such as water temperature and the type of flour they use. Similarly, the menu has grown to include a selection of one-of-a-kind pizzas that diners won’t find anywhere else. With more than 20 varieties on the menu, where does a diner dig in? Bertram’s suggests the Napa Valley, a creative pie with Canadian bacon, applewood-smoked bacon, carmelized onions, mushrooms, slow-cooked apples, mozzarella, and brie, topped with a mango drizzle. “It’s pretty unique,” he says, “and people either love it or they hate it.”

If you want something more traditional, Stuft Pizza serves classics such as a Hawaiian, a meat lovers-style named The Heavyweight, and a barbecue chicken option. Guests can also create their own combos.

Beyond the pies, Stuft’s menu covers all the bases: soups and salads to pastas, ribs, even filet mignon. Bertram suggests the summer salad, a customer favorite with roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, and mixed greens with seasonal flavors like grapes, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese, all topped with a chipotle honey mustard dressing.

With options to surprise and delight everyone, it’s no wonder Stuft Pizza earns this distinction from Palm Springs Life readers and editors. stuftpizzabarandgrill.com