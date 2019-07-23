Best of the Best 2019: Desert Hot Springs

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs. We’re revealing the results of our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

STAY

BOUTIQUE HOTEL or RESORT VACATION RENTAL WEDDING VENUE

The Lautner Compound

Four luxury living units pair with a bungalow-style ranch house and 10,000-square-foot open-air event space. thelautner.com

HOTEL or RESORT

Two Bunch Palms

This tranquil refuge nestled amid the foothills is lauded for its luxury accommodations and expansive spa. twobunchpalms.com

TASTE

BREAKFAST SUNDAY BRUNCH

The Cottage Too

Menu items range from loaded omelets, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes to chili and pork chops. thecottagetoo.com

BURGER

All Star Burgers

Charbroiled burgers come with generous toppings at this fast-casual spot. 760-329-9900

CHINESE

Kam Lun Chinese Restaurant

This low-key family restaurant will satisfy a craving for lo mein and wor wonton soup. 760-251-1244

COFFEEHOUSE

Starbucks

Get your fix via drive-thru on Palm Drive. starbucks.com

GAY BAR SPORTS BAR

Playoffs Sports Lounge

This lounge abides by one rule: “Be good or be gone!” Rainbow Wednesdays draw a primarily LGBTQ crowd. playoffsdhs.com

ITALIAN FOOD, ROMANTIC DINING, AND STEAKHOUSE

Capri Italian Restaurant

Miracle Springs Resort & Spa’s on-site restaurant delivers a mix of Italian and American comfort foods. capriitalian.com