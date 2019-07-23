desert hot springs

Best of the Best 2019: Desert Hot Springs

The best the city has to offer in attractions, restaurants, and more as voted on by our readers.

Two Bunch Palms was voted the Best Hotel or Resort in Desert Hot Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TWO BUNCH PALMS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS
STAY

BOUTIQUE HOTEL or RESORT VACATION RENTAL WEDDING VENUE
The Lautner Compound
Four luxury living units pair with a bungalow-style ranch house and 10,000-square-foot open-air event space. thelautner.com

HOTEL or RESORT
Two Bunch Palms
This tranquil refuge nestled amid the foothills is lauded for its luxury accommodations and expansive spa. twobunchpalms.com

TASTE

BREAKFAST SUNDAY BRUNCH
The Cottage Too
Menu items range from loaded omelets, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes to chili and pork chops. thecottagetoo.com

BURGER
All Star Burgers
Charbroiled burgers come with generous toppings at this fast-casual spot. 760-329-9900

CHINESE
Kam Lun Chinese Restaurant
This low-key family restaurant will satisfy a craving for lo mein and wor wonton soup. 760-251-1244

COFFEEHOUSE
Starbucks
Get your fix via drive-thru on Palm Drive. starbucks.com

GAY BAR SPORTS BAR
Playoffs Sports Lounge
This lounge abides by one rule: “Be good or be gone!” Rainbow Wednesdays draw a primarily LGBTQ crowd. playoffsdhs.com

ITALIAN FOOD, ROMANTIC DINING, AND STEAKHOUSE
Capri Italian Restaurant
Miracle Springs Resort & Spa’s on-site restaurant delivers a mix of Italian and American comfort foods. capriitalian.com

JAPANESE
Domo Sushi
Order a “boat,” loaded with sashimi, nigiri, and specialty rolls, to watch the sushi chef showcase the breadth of his artistry. fb.com/domosushidhs

MEXICAN
Casa Blanca Restaurant
Vibrant décor and traditional Jalisco recipes are the foundation of this locally owned restaurant. Try a Tajín margarita and the tacos el gobernador. casablancamenu.com

PIZZA
Rocky’s New York Style Pizza
This pizzeria, established in 1986, makes its own bread and meatballs daily. In addition to the pies, they also serve calzones, subs, and pasta. rockyspizzadhs.com

THAI
Thai Palms
Family-operated for almost 15 years, Thai Palms excels in authentic dishes that focus on seasonal ingredients — think freshly picked herbs, lemon grass, ginger root, and lime leaves. thaipalmdhs.com

VIETNAMESE
Pho Na 92
Get your fill of steaming rice-noodle soup seven days a week, 365 days a year. Bowls are layered with fresh vegetables and herbs and protein options including steak, tripe, crab, and chicken. pho92.com

DomoSushi

PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE

Domo Sushi

SHOPS + SERVICES

CONSIGNMENT STORE RESALE or VINTAGE
Angel View
At this nonprofit resale store’s massive outlet in Desert Hot Springs, recently donated, yet-to-be-tagged items are sold at absurdly low prices. angelview.org

DISPENSARY (TIE)
Green Leaf Dispensary
Get your toke on with deals like Vape Sunday and Wax Wednesday, and check out the educational programming. greenleafdhs.com

DISPENSARY (TIE)
Green Pearl Organics
Find the right flower, tincture, or edible to suit your mood. If you’re chilling, drivers will bring the buds to you. gpodhs.com

GYM or HEALTH CLUB
World Gym
Sweat it out with a personal training session, spin class, kickboxing, or the heart-pumping boot camp. worldgym.com/deserthotsprings

HAIR SALON
A Classic Act Hair & Nail Studio
Locals rave about the friendly staff and superior cuts and colors provided at this full-service salon. Tame your mane and get a glam mani-pedi before your next night out. 760-329-6134

EXPLORE

ATTRACTION MUSEUM
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
Early-1900s homesteader and hot-springs tapper Cabot Yerxa built this four-story pueblo of reclaimed materials and filled its 35 rooms with art and treasures from his treks around the world. Now you can tour it. cabotsmuseum.org

EVENT
Cannabis Independence Day
The cannabis-friendly Desert Hot Springs Inn celebrates Fourth of July with an expo of vendors, industry experts, live music, and weed-infused food. deserthotspringsinn.com

LIVE MUSIC
Dillon’s Burgers & Beer
Dillon’s has doled out good burgers and great music since 1946. The Doors reportedly jammed here once. Today, expect rockabilly, country, or rock. dillonsburgersbeer.com

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
Mission Lakes Country Club
Perched 1,000 feet above Palm Springs, this Ted Robinson–designed course in the Little San Bernardino foothills is said to have the toughest finishing holes in the desert. missionlakescountryclub.com

