Best of the Best 2021: Bar

“I want it to be hard to get into,” says Paige, who from ’98 until his retirement in 2017 served as chief operating officer of Goldenvoice, the company responsible for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and many other esteemed shows on the West Coast. “The biggest complaint [at Little Bar] is that we don’t take reservations. People show up, and they’ve got to wait a half an hour. I’m just like: Not everybody gets to get in. Not everybody gets a cheeseburger. Whatever, y’know?”

During the pandemic in 2020, Paige reluctantly built a deck that extends into the front parking lot for an additional 400 square feet of outdoor seating. The area accommodates 20 or so diners — but diminishes the dark and mysterious tenor that Paige established from the get-go. He’s looking for ways to rekindle that. The dimly lit interior has a capacity of 31 people, and the front door has a peephole where a bouncer might peer out at expectant patrons to block entry. Black walls and exposed ductwork lend an industrial feel to the intimate bar. Scarlet banquettes and neon lighting bring the richness you’d expect from a cool underground club catering to fringe cultures.