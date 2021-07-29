Best of the Best 2021: Californian

That’s when Chris had his own epiphany: “I met with my mentor,” he says. “He told me to take care of my community. Do as much good as you can.”

This advice became the Chmielaks’ guiding philosophy and the impetus for RD RNNR to become one of the Coachella Valley’s most prominent suppliers of free meals to first responders, hospital workers, and even postal employees. The restaurant set up a GoFundMe account, and ultimately RD RNNR delivered more than 27,000 free meals to people during the height of the pandemic. This sacrifice didn’t go unnoticed. When restaurants reopened, business increased with many diners mentioning they’d followed the RD RNNR’s journey during those dark days.

The Chmielaks aspired to create a refreshing experience to and a distinctive space and menu, which includes their ahi tuna nachos and dirty fries (piled with veggies, proteins, and Gouda cheese gravy).