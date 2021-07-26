Best of the Best 2021: Coffeehouse

Other Mexican-inspired drinks include mazapan, a rich flavor based on the beloved peanut candy, and honey con canela, or cinnamon. The team is always developing new treats. “We all go through a taste test,” Garcia says of the process. “I ask, ‘Can we make any changes to this?’ We like to get crafty.”

Customer input matters, too. The shop’s lemonade menu takes inspiration from guest requests. When the freshly squeezed sip made its first appearance, spicy lemonade was the only variation on the classic. Then, customers started asking for additions like lavender syrup or green tea. Now, Sixth Street Coffee slings everything from strawberry lemonade to a caffeinated cold brew version.

Popular demand also led Garcia to make their formerly weekend-only brunch a daily affair. In addition to toasts and salads, the shop offers a killer bagel with lox. “I was eating one of those every weekend,” Garcia admits with a laugh. “It was starting to show.”