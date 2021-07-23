Best of the Best 2021: Decor / Furniture / Housewares

Now firmly entrenched on North Palm Canyon Drive, Boomerang for Modern has emerged as one of the desert’s most dynamic additions to its array of midcentury furnishing shops. Skelley and his partner, a retired graphic artist, migrated to Palm Springs in 2019 and haven’t looked back, except to study their constant influx of new inventory.

“I try to stick with items from about 1946 to 1975,” he says. “I’ll fudge outside those lines if the piece is beautiful and aesthetically fits, but I don’t really handle retro pieces or ‘in the style of’ pieces.” He insists on authenticity. “When people come in, they don’t have to ask if it’s the real deal. They know they’re not looking at a copy.”

The shop’s selection comes from around the country. Skelley explains that people call him when they want to downsize or when their parents die and want their items to go to folks who will appreciate them. “That gives me the opportunity to talk to the people one on one,” he says. “I get the backstories on the pieces and sometimes I get really interesting history on how this piece came into the person’s life and if it’s traveled from Finland to New York to Palm Springs. I think it helps sell an item if people know a little about the history of it.”