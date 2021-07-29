Best of the Best 2021: Italian

Palm Springs

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante

The vast menu includes many pasta dishes with seafood, as well as meat and vegetarian options. johnnycostaspalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs

Capri Restaurant

Located inside Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, Capri is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, when its Italian specialties shine. miraclesprings.com/capri

Cathedral City

Trilussa Ristorante

Trilussa specializes in traditional spaghetti and meatballs, chicken piccata, veal cacciatore, and lasagna Bolognese and features vegan and gluten-free options such as cauliflower bruschetta and zucchini pasta. trilussarestaurant.com

Rancho Mirage

Norma’s Italian Kitchen

We like the Pasta Alla Norma with eggplant, tomatoes, onions, basil, parsley, and garlic topped with pecorino Romano. normasitaliankitchen.com

Indian Wells

The Nest

The menu offers a number of vegetarian dishes, including Skip’s Porcini Ravioli, and classics such as the trio of veal options — marsala, parmesan, piccata. gotothenest.com

La Quinta

Enzo’s Bistro and Bar

Two words: handmade pizza. Yes, Enzo’s serves lasagna, ravioli with ricotta and spinach, and pappardella Bolognese, but we love the Constantina pizza with sliced Parma prosciutto, roasted peppers, artichokes, and gorgonzola cheese. enzosbistroandbar.com

Indio

Mario’s Italian Café

Choose from specialty pizzas or build your own. Seafood, veal, and a variety of pasta dishes round out the menu. mariositaliancafes.com