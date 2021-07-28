Best of the Best 2021: Mexican

Try the chiles gueritos rellenos de camaron, or yellow peppers stuffed with shrimp. The flavor-packed appetizer, which comes with mayonnaise and soy sauce for dipping, is the restaurant’s bestseller. “We produce about two million a year,” Marguia says.

Friendly servers deliver all these eats to your table. “My mother’s motto was always ‘good food, good service — it’ll be a good business,’” Murguia says. “We’ve been here ever since, living by that standard.”

Carmen’s wisdom has kept diners coming back to the little restaurant by the train tracks for 40 years. “We had a customer who has passed on, but we’d known him and his wife and his kids since we opened,” Murguia says. “We saw his family grow up, catered his daughter’s wedding and his birthday for many years. His kids continue to come in because it was his sacred place.”

Forging those connections is, for Murguia, one of the great joys of leading El Mexicali. “[We] get to be a part of customers’ lives,” she says. “And they get to be a part of ours.” elmexicalicafe.com