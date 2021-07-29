Best of the Best 2021: Resorts

“We've been social distancing here at the La Quinta Resort since 1926, the year the resort originally opened,” Connolly notes. “It was designed in the early '20s following the prior pandemic, so in the way it was laid out, [the Spanish flu] was still in the back of people's minds, even though they were past that and into the roaring '20s.”

The dreamy La Quinta, which is part of Hilton’s top-tier Waldorf Astoria collection, has long been lauded for its ethereal atmosphere in the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains and abundance of high-end activities and amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a world-class spa, beloved restaurants, and golf courses — both at the resort and at sister property PGA West.

When the resort eventually opened to guests last fall, Connolly and his team rejiggered many offerings with safety in mind. The boutiques, for example, were limited to one party at a time inside, creating sophisticated private shopping experiences, and the restaurants were moved almost entirely outdoors. While the resort is in the process of reverting many pandemic-influenced changes, others will remain in place now that restrictions have been lifted, such as guests having the ability to order room service from their smartphones.