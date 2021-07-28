Best of the Best 2021: Take-Out

Desert Hot Springs

Zapopan

This restaurant is popular for its tasty Mexican dishes ranging from tacos and tostadas to burritos and birria. Almost all items — even combo plates — are priced at less than $10. zapopanmexicanfood.com

Indian Wells

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

Known for its live entertainment, the traditional American restaurant also serves up comfort classics to enjoy at home. For a hearty meal, go for a freshly made and generously portioned chicken pot pie. vickysofsantafe.com

Indio

El Mexicali Café

The original El Mexicali Café on Indio Boulevard attracts diners for its chiles gueritos, made of yellow peppers stuffed with shrimp and served with mayonnaise and soy sauce — a perfect take-out item and memorable appetizer before traditional Mexican dish. elmexicalicafe.com

Palm Desert

JC’s Café

Serving breakfast favorites all day, the menu at JC’s features plenty of take-out-friendly options, including breakfast burritos, fresh salads, and a variety of sandwiches and melts. jcsonelpaseo.com

La Quinta

Stuft Pizza

The freshly baked pies are made with a decades-old family dough recipe, and Stuft’s wide-ranging menu promises toppings for taste. Beyond the slices, there are satisfying salads, pastas, sandwiches, and entrées. stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Rancho Mirage

O’Caines Irish Pub (Tie)

Take home a taste of Ireland at this recent addition serving Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, and Shepherd’s pie. For something less traditional, opt for the B.Y.O. Irish Nachos — housemade potato chips topped with melted cheddar, bacon, and whiskey pickled jalapeños. ocainesirishpub.com

Rancho Mirage

Wally’s Desert Turtle (Tie)

The multi-layered majesty of Wally’s fine dining experience is now available to go with a prix fixe take-out experience that includes the choice of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert with the option to upgrade your order by adding Ossetra caviar. wallysdesertturtle.com