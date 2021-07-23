Best of the Best 2021: Tours

It also reminded me of my first Red Jeep tour with Desert Adventures, hanging on tight as our guide maneuvered our bouncy ride through the geological cuts and canyons of the mighty San Andreas Fault Zone. He stopped at points along the way to explain how the shifting Pacific and North American tectonic plates — with the help of water, wind, and time — created the canyons. He also gave us the skinny about several stunning geologic anomalies and how the Cahuilla Indians lived in this inhospitable environment.

In addition to the “Bones of the Earth” San Andreas Fault tour, Desert Adventures offers a variety of excursions in its open-air, seven-passenger red Jeep CJ-8 Scramblers. The Indian Canyons “Ancient Footprints” hiking tour goes to the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, where visitors walk along Andreas Creek and hear stories that reveal layers of the tribe’s history and culture.