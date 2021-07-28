Best of the Best 2021: Vegetarian

The Palm Springs resident opened her first vegetarian restaurant in town in 1990. At the time, she called it a “gourmet bistro,” concerned she might attract fewer customers if she used the word vegetarian. Later, she launched Native Foods, a vegan restaurant that expanded to locations around the country. (Though the original Native Foods is still operating in Palm Springs, Petrovna is no longer involved.)

After opening Chef Tanya’s as a manufacturing kitchen in 2017 to produce the deli-style seitan she sells commercially, Petrovna decided to start selling a few vegan sandwiches to test the market. They were a hit, and she quickly turned the front portion of her venue into a full-scale deli, becoming a cult favorite for Coachella Valley residents as well as vacationers and those who drive miles out of their way to load up on veggie-friendly fare while passing by on Interstate 10. She eventually moved on from serving only lunch, increasing hours to 8 p.m. so that locals can grab dinner on their way home from work.

Hearty sandwiches like the Chupacabra Chick’n, stacked with crispy seitan filets, pickled jalapeños, avocado, and cilantro along with her Tempeh power burgers have become best-sellers, as have her multi-colored salads like the Mexican-inspired Oh-My-Gato-Taco layered with lettuces, pickled cabbage, black beans, crumbled seitan-based taco meat, avocado salsa and Tanya’s famous chipotle ranch dressing.