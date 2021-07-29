Best of the Best 2021: City by City

Wally's Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage and their flawlessly fluffy raspberry soufflé.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
We know.
It’s been a difficult time to be the best at anything. Despite the hardships the Coachella Valley has endured, many eateries, shops, attractions, and hotels have overcome the seemingly impossible to earn the coveted title of Best of the Best.
For each of the Coachella Valley’s nine cities, Palm Springs Life readers voted for their favorites in 20 distinct categories, and our editors selected their top picks from the winners.
This year, we take a closer look at what makes our honorees special.
Stories by Steven Biller, Emily Chavous, Jeremy Kinser, Derrik J. Lang, Amelia Rodriguez, Lizbeth Scordo, and Marissa Willman
Best of the Best 2021: Taste
Best of the Best 2021: Shop
Best Decor /Furniture / Housewares