Best of the Best 2022: California  Fusion

Palm Springs

Lulu California Bistro

Perched on downtown Palm Springs’ buzzy Palm Canyon Drive, Lulu California Bistro presents a multipage menu spanning a variety of culinary styles, all with a wholesome California approach. Think ahi poke bowls, barbecue chicken pizza, ceviche, and quinoa-stuffed acorn squash. lulupalmsprings.com

Palm Desert

Sweet Basil

The chic family-owned eatery on El Paseo serves a fresh California take on international fare. A small menu spotlights pastas, steak, seafood, “naanwiches” (lunchtime sandwiches served on grilled naan bread), and sweet finishes including housemade doughnuts. sweetbasilpd.com

Indian Wells

The Pink Cabana

Executive chef Jason Niederkorn prepares Mediterranean- and Moroccan-inspired dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at this restaurant at Sands Hotel & Spa. His ingredient-driven approach highlights seasonal flavors every meal of the day. sandshotelandspa.com

La Quinta

RD RNNR

Good people and good times come together at this Old Town La Quinta bar and grill known for a lively atmosphere and local crowd. Rich comfort food pairs with dark leafy salads and daily rotating appetizers that are great for groups. roadrunnerlq.com

Coachella

Café 54

This casual eatery inside Augustine Casino serves up a lengthy menu from breakfast to dessert. The ½-pound Augustine Burger, which comes standard with bacon and cheddar on a jalapeño bun, and the signature seafood tacos are popular picks. augustinecasino.com

• READ NEXT: California Cuisine Has Been Having a Moment for 50+ Years.