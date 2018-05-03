Coffeehouse

Starbucks

In Indio, you’ll find four locations at which to get your iced-venti-half-caf-quad-two-pump-vanilla-nonfat-macchiato fix.

starbucks.com

Italian

Mario’s Italian Café

Founded in 1972 by a New Yorker who fell in love with the desert after vacationing here, Mario’s is a local chain lauded for its large-pour $5 glasses of wine and traditional Italian eats (try the garlicky cheese bread).

mariositaliancafes.com

Japanese

Dragon Sushi

Nigiri and saucy specialty rolls mingle with ramen, dumplings, and yakitori on the menu at this customarily decorated spot. But you might be surprised by the bar lineup: nacho fries, street tacos, burgers, and chalupas de pepino.

dragonsushi.com

Karaoke Bar

Neil’s Lounge

Rub shoulders with the locals in this dimly lit Western dive, open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. 365 days per year. The crowd is diverse, the drinks are cheap, and there’s a free bar shuttle to drive you home.

fb.com/goodtimesatneilslounge

Mediterranean

DiVino Trattoria

Fresh Italian-influenced flavors dominate the menu at DiVino. Reserve a table with a group and split the antipasto misto, with thinly sliced meats, a selection of cheeses and marinated veggies, and grissini breadsticks.

760-972-4188

Mexican

El Mexicali Café

Chiles güeritos are a favorite here — small yellow peppers stuffed with shrimp, then broiled and plated with condiments. To properly enjoy, squeeze a little lemon, add a splash of soy sauce, and go for a decent mayo dunk.

elmexicalicafe.com

Pizza

Your Pie

Customize pizzas, salads, and panini at this counter-service spot, choosing from toppings like Italian sausage, feta cheese, and extra-virgin olive oil. They serve gelato, too.

yourpie.com

Romantic Dining

and Seafood

and Steakhouse

Chop House at Jackalope Ranch

Residing on the gorgeous, sprawling property of Jackalope Ranch, Chop House is a prime steakhouse. It serves center-cut and bone-in filets and 35-day dry-aged cowboy rib chops, as well as seafood dishes like branzino with braised fennel and olive tapenade and curried jumbo diver scallops.

thejackaloperanch.com/chop-house

Things To Do



Festival

Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

This annual event started in 1921 as a way to celebrate the area’s date harvest. Today it’s 10 days in February of carnival rides, agricultural competitions, concerts, camel races, and funnel cakes, all with an Arabian theme.

datefest.org

Fundraising Event

Rock the Ride Desert Cancer Foundation

It’s a pre-party at Big Rock Pub for the annual Dr. George Car Show (held in February), benefiting Desert Cancer Foundation. More than 200 vintage cruisers park alongside the 18th green at Indian Springs Golf Club for an only-in-the-desert kind of car show.

desertcancer foundation.org

Hair Salon

Jesus Yvette Salon

While specializing in Brazilian blowouts and balayage with Olaplex, the homey salon also has a barbershop, and hairdressers provide old-fashioned shaves. They also offer lash extensions.

fb.com/jesusyvettesalon

Hotel/Resort

and Casino

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

The 250-room resort hotel is surrounded by fantasy mountain views. Guests get prime access to nightly entertainment, golf and bowling, and, of course, the casino — with 2,000 slots and 40 table games.

fantasyspringsresort.com