A relaxed cocktail lounge catering to the LGBTQ crowd — one Google reviewer calls it “the gay version of Cheers.” Come to mingle and and chat up the locals, and linger to belt out a few drunken songs.

Yaaas, queen! This lively LGBTQ hang fuses dancing and disco balls with a billiards room and sports playing on multiple flat-screen TVs. Keep your eye on the game while you knock back a few drinks with your crew.

Fetish alert: This pick-up joint is all about leather, bondage, musclemen, latex, bears, and “sexy cruise music,” with themed DJ nights and a mature crowd.

Located amid the cluster of antique and thrift shops known locally as Resale Row, Revivals is lauded for its “mixed-century” modern finds. There’s a great collection of lighting and lots of funky apparel and accessories to sift through. The local chain also produces its own Mode line of furnishings and home accessories.

taste

Asian

Wang’s Chinese Cuisine

This unfussy restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and modern interpretations of classic Chinese dishes. There are hundreds to choose from, including family-size dinners. They also serve Thai tea and boba milk tea.

wangschineseca.com

Barbecue

Zobö & Meester’s

Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, the fast-casual spot known for burgers and barbecue is named after the owner’s twin daughters, Zoe and Mia. Everything is made from scratch, from the pickles to the chili to the ranch dressing.

zamgrill.com

Coffeehouse

Starbucks

Too lazy to exit your car? No matter, all three Cathedral City Starbucks locations have drive-thrus.

starbucks.com

Greek

Santorini Gyro

Patrons like Santorini’s mellow, small-town vibe and authentic recipes. Order a sampler plate to taste a little bit of everything, and be sure to check out the shelves of hard-to-find pantry items imported from Greece

(an easy gift for the foodie in your life).

760-831-3663

Italian

Trilussa

Adjacent to the scenic Civic Center Plaza and festival lawn, this quaint, traditional osteria is well-loved for its happy hour and generous entrées — dishes your Nonna would make, if you actually had an Italian grandmother.

trilussarestaurant.com

Japanese

Umami Seoul

Sashimi and specialty rolls meet hot-plate Korean barbecue at Umami Seoul. The owners started out with a Japanese restaurant in Palm Springs before relocating to Cathedral City and expanding with items like bulgogi and bi bim bap, a nod to their Korean roots.

umamiseoul.com

Mediterranean

Super Shawarma Mediterranean Grill

Highlighting food that is rich in vegetables, olive oil, wholesome grains, and lean protein, Super Shawarma’s menu centers around plates of falafel or meat (shawarma, rotisserie, gyro, or shish kebab) served with pita, marinated veggies, and a variety of sauces.

supershawarmacc.com

Mexican

La Tablita

Regulars rave about the service and flavors. The house special is birria de borrego, a stewlike shredded lamb with scratch-made tomatillo-guajillo sauce. Oh, and there’s a full bar.

latablita.menutoeat.com

Pizza

Upper Crust Pizza

These savvy pie-lovers make their own dough daily, using high-gluten unbleached wheat flour to produce a crust that’s crisp on the outside

and just a little chewy on the

inside. They’ve also spent

the last 20 years perfecting their mozzarella blend. The pepperoni pie is available by the slice.

uppercrust-pizza.com

Seafood

Oceans

Swim on over to this charming mountainside eatery for nightly fresh-from-market specials and classics like bouillabaisse, steamed clams, and penne puttanesca.

760-324-1554