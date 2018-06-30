Locals nominated their favorite eateries, bars, attractions, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs for Palm Springs Life’s annual Best of the Best contest. The 2018 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. Congrats to our Cathedral City winners. To view the full list of winners, visit palmspringslife.com/best-of.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AJ’S ON THE GREEN
The Big Winner: AJ’s on the Green
Alfresco Dining, American Fare, Breakfast, Burger, Caterer, Craft Cocktail, Live Music, Romantic Dining, Sunday Brunch
Taking the gold in nine categories, the Date Palm Country Club restaurant immerses its guests in the Greater Palm Springs vibe with old-school service, new-age flavors, and expansive views of the fairways. Nightly performers harken back to the days when Sinatra and his Pack caroused around the courses. Serving brunch, lunch, bar bites, and dinner, the chef places a focus on local ingredients and flavor — like a California Benedict with avocado and pico de gallo or almond-stuffed medjool dates wrapped in thick-cut bacon. Potato chips are sliced and fried in house. There’s even a flatbread pizza topped with Italian sausage made by CBS Local 2 meteorologist Patrick Evans. Sip your cocktail on the patio and relish in resort life.
best of cathedral city
stay
Hotel / Resort and Vacation Rentals
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort
Recently renovated, the 289-room resort has a 27-hole championship golf course, Olympic-size pool, and two new restaurants: Polanco Kitchen, serving Southern California fare, and Mira Bar & Café, a sports bar with a patio that overlooks the fairway.
nightlife
Gay Bar
The Barracks
Fetish alert: This pick-up joint is all about leather, bondage, musclemen, latex, bears, and “sexy cruise music,” with themed DJ nights and a mature crowd.
Sports Bar
Trunks
Yaaas, queen! This lively LGBTQ hang fuses dancing and disco balls with a billiards room and sports playing on multiple flat-screen TVs. Keep your eye on the game while you knock back a few drinks with your crew.
Karaoke
Studio One 11
A relaxed cocktail lounge catering to the LGBTQ crowd — one Google reviewer calls it “the gay version of Cheers.” Come to mingle and and chat up the locals, and linger to belt out a few drunken songs.
explore
Consignment Store
and Vintage Clothing
Revivals
Located amid the cluster of antique and thrift shops known locally as Resale Row, Revivals is lauded for its “mixed-century” modern finds. There’s a great collection of lighting and lots of funky apparel and accessories to sift through. The local chain also produces its own Mode line of furnishings and home accessories.
taste
Asian
Wang’s Chinese Cuisine
This unfussy restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and modern interpretations of classic Chinese dishes. There are hundreds to choose from, including family-size dinners. They also serve Thai tea and boba milk tea.
Barbecue
Zobö & Meester’s
Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, the fast-casual spot known for burgers and barbecue is named after the owner’s twin daughters, Zoe and Mia. Everything is made from scratch, from the pickles to the chili to the ranch dressing.
Coffeehouse
Starbucks
Too lazy to exit your car? No matter, all three Cathedral City Starbucks locations have drive-thrus.
Greek
Santorini Gyro
Patrons like Santorini’s mellow, small-town vibe and authentic recipes. Order a sampler plate to taste a little bit of everything, and be sure to check out the shelves of hard-to-find pantry items imported from Greece
(an easy gift for the foodie in your life).
760-831-3663
Italian
Trilussa
Adjacent to the scenic Civic Center Plaza and festival lawn, this quaint, traditional osteria is well-loved for its happy hour and generous entrées — dishes your Nonna would make, if you actually had an Italian grandmother.
Japanese
Umami Seoul
Sashimi and specialty rolls meet hot-plate Korean barbecue at Umami Seoul. The owners started out with a Japanese restaurant in Palm Springs before relocating to Cathedral City and expanding with items like bulgogi and bi bim bap, a nod to their Korean roots.
Mediterranean
Super Shawarma Mediterranean Grill
Highlighting food that is rich in vegetables, olive oil, wholesome grains, and lean protein, Super Shawarma’s menu centers around plates of falafel or meat (shawarma, rotisserie, gyro, or shish kebab) served with pita, marinated veggies, and a variety of sauces.
Mexican
La Tablita
Regulars rave about the service and flavors. The house special is birria de borrego, a stewlike shredded lamb with scratch-made tomatillo-guajillo sauce. Oh, and there’s a full bar.
Pizza
Upper Crust Pizza
These savvy pie-lovers make their own dough daily, using high-gluten unbleached wheat flour to produce a crust that’s crisp on the outside
and just a little chewy on the
inside. They’ve also spent
the last 20 years perfecting their mozzarella blend. The pepperoni pie is available by the slice.
Seafood
Oceans
Swim on over to this charming mountainside eatery for nightly fresh-from-market specials and classics like bouillabaisse, steamed clams, and penne puttanesca.
760-324-1554
Festival
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
It’s a three-day balloon extravaganza every November. Watch them. Ride them. Dine alfresco at sunset beneath their flickering fiery glow.
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRIS MILLER/IMAGINEIMAGERY.COM
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Florist
The David Rohr Floral Studio
Fancy a fresh arrangement? These guys specialize in bright, cheery bouquets and centerpieces for special occasions or just because. Schedule an appointment at the workshop to discover why presidents and royalty have turned to co-owner
and lead designer Rohr, a
third-generation florist, for
custom flower sprays.
Gym / Health Club
In-Shape Fitness
A light and airy fitness center with huge cardio and lifting areas, a separate section for personal training, an indoor aquatic center, and childcare in the “kids zone.” Group classes range from lap swimming to TRX to cycling to dance. The club also has steam rooms, saunas, tanning beds, and a staff masseuse.
Hair Salon
Denny’s Barber Shop
With more than 50 years of combined experience, Denny’s barbers promise precision cuts and styling, as well as old-fashioned hot lather shaves.
Kid-Friendly Attraction
Mary Pickford 14 /D’Place Entertainment
Theaters are equipped with lounge-style seating. One screening room has a row
of motion-simulator chairs, while another has an immersive three-screen, ultra-wide-angle format.
Public Golf Course
Date Palm Country Club
Designed by Ted Robinson, the 18-hole executive course challenges with gently sloping hills and — at 3,100 total yards — the longest tees of a par 58.
Spa
Body Concierge Spa
Get a one-time massage or face/skin treatment or opt for a monthly membership to take advantage of discounted services and a rewards program. The spa also provides hair removal, brow and lash tinting, makeup, and bridal packages.