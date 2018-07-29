best of desert hot springs
stay
Boutique Hotel / Resort
The Spring Resort & Spa
An intimate mineral-water resort with 13 suites, three pools, and a decadent spa in which to unwind, The Spring stands out among its hot springs counterparts with top-notch service and frequent detox retreats. Sign up for a juice cleanse prior to your arrival. After summer, look out for the outdoor yoga programs. the-spring.com
taste
Asian
Kam Lun Chinese Restaurant
The low-key family spot, with pink walls and shelves full of Asian collectibles and art, will satisfy a craving for lo mein, egg rolls, and war wonton soup. 760-251-1244
Alfresco and Craft Cocktail and Italian
Capri Restaurant, Bar & Lounge
Miracle Springs Resort & Spa’s on-site restaurant delivers a mix of Italian and American comfort foods — from frutti di mare and cannoli to smoked ribs and mocha mud pie. Sip your cocktails on the patio to take in those mountain vistas. capriitalian.com
American and Breakfast and Burger
The Shop Café
This casual eatery at the Aqua Soleil hotel specializes in hangover helpers. Cure yours with the Morning After sandwich: two thick slices of French toast stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, sautéed veggies, gooey cheese, and a dash of powdered sugar. If sky-high burgers are your thing, you’re also in luck. Or you could mix the two together — the Breakfast Burger’s topped with smoked ham and a sunny-side-up egg. theshopcafedeserthotsprings.com
Coffeehouse
Starbucks
You’ll find your fix on Palm Drive (and, yes, there’s a drive-thru, so you don’t even need to exit the car). starbucks.com
Mexican
Zapopan Mexican Food
Craving an authentic Mexican meal? This is your spot. We’re talking tortas al pastor, cabeza street tacos, and aguas frescas. Get a quart of the house salsa to go. zapopanmexicanfood.com
Pizza
Rocky’s New York Style Pizza
A family-owned pizzeria established in 1986, Rocky’s makes its own bread and meatballs daily. Hand-tossed crust is made to order. They also serve calzones, subs, and pasta. rockyspizzadhs.com
Sushi
Domo Sushi
Vibrant, playful plating abounds at Domo. Order a “boat,” loaded with sashimi, nigiri, and specialty rolls, to watch the sushi chef showcase the breadth of his artistry. (Pro tip: The dragon roll is shaped like an actual dragon.) fb.com/domosushidhs
Vegetarian / Vegan
The Gray Café
With a focus on holistic breakfast and lunch, the menu at Gray is mostly organic and entirely plant-based. Fresh-pressed hemp and almond milk are made in daily batches. So is seitan. There’s also a raw juice bar with hard-to-find smoothie add-ins such as CBD oil. thegraycafe.com
explore
Attraction and Kid-Friendly and Museum
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
Early 1900s homesteader and hot-springs tapper Cabot Yerxa built this four-story pueblo of reclaimed materials and filled its 35 rooms with art and treasures from his treks around the world. Now you can tour it. Advanced reservations are not required, but arriving early is recommended. cabotsmuseum.org
Gym / Health Club
World Gym
The chain fitness center has cardio and weight equipment, plus personal training and group classes such as spin, kickboxing, and a heart-pumping boot camp. worldgym.com/deserthotsprings
Public Golf Course
Desert Dunes Golf Club
Host to U.S. Open and PGA Tour qualifying events, the Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed course is nestled amid the mountains in a serene nook of the valley. Challenges abound in the form of natural sand dunes and native vegetation.
desertdunesgc.com
Veterinarian
Rachel Reedy, D.V.M.
Director of the Animal Hospital of Desert Hot Springs, Reedy started her career with an equine surgical internship and has made particular strides in soft-tissue surgery. The clinic administers regular exams and vaccinations, as well as elective surgeries, and will make referrals to specialists for consultations and special procedures. animalhospitaldhs.com
THE BIG WINNER
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY TWO BUNCH PALMS
Two Bunch Palms: Hotel / Resort, Spa, Wedding Venue, Romantic Dining
Taking the gold in four categories, this tranquil Desert Hot Springs refuge is lauded for its luxury accommodations, stocked with organic linens and high-end beauty products, and overall guest experience. The expansive spa treats every need, with a menu of water and mud therapies, sound and crystal healing sessions, and shamanic rituals to cleanse the entire being.
At Essence, the on-site restaurant, local ingredients and artisanal drinks are the mainstay, with a balanced selection of vegan and gluten-free options to accommodate all dietary needs. Dining beneath breezy draped fabrics sets a dreamy mood for date night. Popular for small-group retreats and special occasions, Two Bunch is an idyllic venue for an all-inclusive bohemian wedding. Work with the staff to create a customized stay for guests and a magical soirée to remember.