Best of the Best 2021: Fine Dining

When taking that first step down into the sunken main dining room at Wally’s Desert Turtle, there’s a sense of both nostalgia and elation. Nostalgia because the atmosphere (and menu) have mostly remained unchanged in the 43 years since Wally Botello founded the French-tinged restaurant in 1978. And elation because you’re about to embark on Rancho Mirage’s finest dining experience.

Once seated, diners are enveloped — top to bottom, in that order — by an eclectic fantasia dreamed up by designers Steve Chase and Randy Patton, including a towering coffered ceiling punctuated with mirror, lavish Peruvian candelabras, etched glass panels, an atrium bursting with light and greenery, exotic hand-painted murals of desertscapes, and nightly live music wafting through it all.

They don’t make restaurants like this anymore. It’s no wonder that Wally’s attracted luminaries like Bob and Dolores Hope, Frank Sinatra, President Gerald and Betty Ford, Carol Channing, and Tom Hanks over years. It’s an undeniable classic — one of those places where the regulars will take notice of the slightest change.