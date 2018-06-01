Locals nominated their favorite attractions, restaurants, hotels, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs for Palm Springs Life’s annual Best of the Best contest. The 2018 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. Congratulations to our Indian Wells winners.
The Big Winner: Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Taking the gold in four categories, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is the luxury getaway destination you may never wish to leave. Plush suites and villas dot a property overflowing with olive and citrus groves and lush gardens of roses, vegetables, and herbs. Start your day at resort restaurant Citrus & Palm with a cup of locally roasted espresso, farm-fresh fruits, avocado toast, and chilaquiles. Explore the sculpture garden, play a game of bocce, or take a spin on a rental bike, then unwind at the 12,000-square-foot Well Spa, which features indoor and outdoor treatment areas and private saltwater grottos.
Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.
Citrus & Palm
Alfresco Dining
The Nest
Savor Eastern European dishes like schnitzel and goulash on the ambient back patio — rimmed in fairy lights, it sets the mood for an evening to remember. Linger for nightly entertainment and dancing in the lounge.
Craft Cocktail
and Burger
and American
Eureka!
Just because you’re craving a burger doesn’t mean your meal needs to be basic. Eureka! prepares nontraditional patties, from bison to a housemade veggie version, and loads them with toppings like bacon-infused jalapeño jam and kimchi. Lauded for their whiskey knowledge, servers steer guests toward new labels to love.
Coffeehouse
IW Coffee
This cute little place has a modern-industrial vibe with a communal wooden table and window bar that looks out upon the area’s gorgeous palms. On top of traditional coffee drinks and Italian sodas, it serves breakfast (scrambles, bagels, and granola) and lunch (gourmet sandwiches and salads).
760-346-6757
Mexican
Don Diego’s of Indian Wells
Great for families and groups, with a dog-friendly patio, this traditional restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the green corn tamales, prepared with fresh corn, Anaheim chilies, shredded cheese, and tomatillo sauce, and pair them with a tequila flight.
Romantic Dining
and Seafood
and Steakhouse
Vicky’s of Santa Fe
Enter the stunning adobe structure through massive double doors and you’ll be greeted by a bustling bar scene. The difficult decision is whether to dine in the quiet salon or the happening supper-club-style lounge, which features live music every night. Steaks can be customized with béarnaise, Gorgonzola butter, or peppercorn sauce, and seafood dishes range from seared scallops to grilled trout.
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Attraction
and Gym / Health Club
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
A membership with the Tennis Garden’s fitness center includes personal training, unlimited court time, and discounts on pro-shop purchases.
Festival
BNP Paribas Open
Dubbed the “fifth major,” the March tennis tournament is an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour and a WTA Premier event on the women’s tour, drawing the top names on the circuit.
Hair Salon
Karl Vasquez Salon
With a team of highly trained stylists, Vasquez’s salon provides hair, makeup, lash-extension, and nail services. For a quick refresher, schedule an appointment at the blow-dry bar. Or get the works with a spa-day package.
Public Golf Course
Indian Wells Golf Resort
The resort has two primary courses: Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course, an accessible par 72 with undulating fairways and flowing streams, and the John Fought–designed Players Course, known for its sculpted bunkers and integration of native trees. A nine-hole putting course is free for practice and lit for evening play.
Indian Wells Golf Resort
Wedding Venue
The Pavilion at the Indian Wells Golf Resort
If your wedding checklist includes mountain views, golf access, and room for a few hundred of your closest friends, look no further than this resort’s indoor pavilion. With multiple on-site areas at which to tie the knot, The Pavilion stands out for its modernist glass-walled design and sprawling space accommodating up to 400 seated guests and 700 for a reception. Plus, you won’t have to travel far if you choose to start your honeymoon here.