taste

Alfresco Dining

The Nest

Savor Eastern European dishes like schnitzel and goulash on the ambient back patio — rimmed in fairy lights, it sets the mood for an evening to remember. Linger for nightly entertainment and dancing in the lounge.

gotothenest.com

Craft Cocktail and Burger and American

Eureka!

Just because you’re craving a burger doesn’t mean your meal needs to be basic. Eureka! prepares nontraditional patties, from bison to a housemade veggie version, and loads them with toppings like bacon-infused jalapeño jam and kimchi. Lauded for their whiskey knowledge, servers steer guests toward new labels to love.

eurekarestaurantgroup.com

Coffeehouse

IW Coffee

This cute little place has a modern-industrial vibe with a communal wooden table and window bar that looks out upon the area’s gorgeous palms. On top of traditional coffee drinks and Italian sodas, it serves breakfast (scrambles, bagels, and granola) and lunch (gourmet sandwiches and salads).

760-346-6757

Mexican

Don Diego’s of Indian Wells

Great for families and groups, with a dog-friendly patio, this traditional restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the green corn tamales, prepared with fresh corn, Anaheim chilies, shredded cheese, and tomatillo sauce, and pair them with a tequila flight.

dondiegoiw.com

Romantic Dining and Seafood and Steakhouse

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

Enter the stunning adobe structure through massive double doors and you’ll be greeted by a bustling bar scene. The difficult decision is whether to dine in the quiet salon or the happening supper-club-style lounge, which features live music every night. Steaks can be customized with béarnaise, Gorgonzola butter, or peppercorn sauce, and seafood dishes range from seared scallops to grilled trout.

vickysofsantafe.com