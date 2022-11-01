Best of the Best: Italian Food

Our readers voted for their favorite restaurants, shops, and activities in the Coachella Valley. We’re spotlighting a few of the winners from more than 20 categories. For the entire list, check out directory.palmspringslife.com.

Palm Springs

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante

From the classic Italian music to the candlelit tables, the nostalgic atmosphere at Johnny Costa’s will transport you back in time. It’s no wonder Frank Sinatra was a regular; his go-to Steak Sinatra remains on the menu today. johnny costaspalmsprings.com

Cathedral City

Piazza Trilussa Ristorante

Located at Civic Center Plaza, making it easy to zip to a live performance or film before or after your meal, this lively eatery specializes in hearty dishes like lasagna Bolognese, gnocchi, and pizza. trilussarestaurant.com

Rancho Mirage

Norma’s Italian Kitchen

Traditional pastas, seafood, and meat dishes pair with sandwiches, pizzas, and house wine (poured to the rim of the glass) at Norma’s, a quaint, mom-and-pop-style restaurant where locals rave about the homemade sauces. normas italiankitchen.com

Palm Desert

Castelli’s Ristorante

A desert institution, this family-owned spot has been serving up rich and wholesome Italian fare like osso bucco and filetto Marsala for more than three decades. Prix-fixe menus are available for groups, and there are multiple dining rooms to choose from. castellis.cc

La Quinta

Enzo’s Bistro & Bar

Well-loved for friendly service and ample outdoor seating in scenic Old Town La Quinta, Enzo’s bistro-style menu spotlights housemade pasta and sauces. Popular picks include Calabrese-style lasagna and the eggplant Parmigiano stack. enzosbistroandbar.com

