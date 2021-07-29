Best of the Best 2021: Outdoor Dining

Las Casuelas founders Florencio “Del” and Mary Delgado first decided to serve these dishes in 1958 when they opened the original Las Casuelas, which still operates in Palm Springs, a few blocks north of the popular Las Casuelas Terraza. All of the restaurants are separately owned and operated by Delgado siblings and their spouses

In 1973, Las Casuelas Nuevas became the first Spanish colonial hacienda restaurant in the country, designed by architect Arthur Valdes and built with authentic materials, such as roof tiles and wrought iron railings imported from Mexico. A decade later, Joaquin and Sharon Delgado enlisted architect Raul Sosa to create the outdoor patio with stone carved fountains.

The patio splits into three sections and vibes like a Mexico vacation with strolling mariachis, tall ficus trees providing shade during lunch, and strung lanterns casting a soft light at dinner.

Servers prepare the guacamole tableside and deliver the best fajitas in town, with a choice of chicken, steak, pork, seafood (or a combo), or a vegetarian option with grilled broccoli, carrots, and yellow squash. In addition to the burrito, enchilada, and taco offerings, regular diners recommend combinations such as Las Casuelas Especial, which includes a cheese enchilada, pork tamale, chile relleno, and ground beef taco.

We also appreciate the health-conscious offerings, including the red quinoa and spinach enchiladas topped with cotija.

It wouldn’t be Mexican without a margarita, which you can spice up with fresh jalapeños and a tajin rim. Try the Cadillac with 1800 reserva reposado tequila, agavero, and grand gala; the Mezcaal Skinny; and the Cucumber Jalapeño.

For a smooth finish, order the creamy tres leches flan. lascasuelasnuevas.com