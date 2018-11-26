TASTE

ASIAN

P.F. Chang’s

If you like a little heat, try the spicy Kung Pao Dragon Roll; however, you can’t go wrong with made-from-scratch salt-and-pepper prawns, pad thai, or Mongolian beef. This chain restaurant also serves lighter fare, with a selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options.

pfchangs.com

BARBECUE

Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse

For a taste of the South, take your pick of brisket, tri-tip, short ribs, chicken, or sausage and add the fried green tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, and cast-iron-skillet cornbread with honey butter. You just might need a bib!

babesbbqandbrewhouse.com

COFFEEHOUSE

Koffi

This locally owned coffee shop originally launched in Palm Springs, but its Rancho Mirage outpost contains the company’s roasting facility — which happens to be the only roastery in the Coachella Valley. Stop in for a small-batch espresso ground from flavor-packed beans.

kofficoffee.com

ITALIAN

The Slice

Sure, they serve a mean slice of pizza, but we recommend trying the grilled vegetable salad, cioppino, or calzones — or building your own pasta, with your choice of seven noodle varieties and eight kinds of sauce. Don’t overlook the fresh garlic balls with marinara.

theslicepizza.com

JAPANESE

Kobe

Teppan chefs prepare steak, chicken, and seafood dishes at communal tables before your eyes. Will you be the lucky guest to catch a freshly grilled shrimp in your mouth when the chef tosses one up? Wash it all down with a mai tai or cold glass of Sapporo.

koberanchomirage.com

MEDITERRANEAN

Catalan

The mouthwatering menu offerings at Catalan are unlike any other restaurant’s in the desert — charred Shishito peppers, paella negra, and even a whole-roasted pig. The signature red sangria is outstanding, and the chocolate-filled churros make for a sinful after-dinner treat.

catalanrestaurant.com

MEXICAN

Las Casuelas Nuevas

Servers prepare guacamole tableside at this longtime favorite. This locally owned restaurant is said to have the best fajitas in town — choose from seafood, chicken, steak, pork, or vegetarian. Top it off with tres leches flan drowned in Patrón XO Cafe liqueur.

lascasuelasnuevas.com

SEAFOOD STEAKHOUSE

The Steakhouse at

Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

Order a jammy red to pair with the prime chateaubriand or annatto-and-date lamb chops. As a starter, we recommend the seafood tower on ice or lobster mac ’n’ cheese. Save room for the cast-iron carrot cake!

hotwatercasino.com/steakhouse

SPORTS BAR

Yard House

With 100-plus beers on tap and plenty of flat-screen TVs, this buzzy chain restaurant is the perfect place to cheer on your team. Enjoy the game with a pint, or even a half-yard, of your favorite local, domestic, or imported brew.

yardhouse.com