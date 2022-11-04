8 Resorts Calling Your Name

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Palm Desert
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
A ﬂeet of restaurants, shops, and serpentine pools ringed in palm trees delivers getaway vibes in spades. You likely never imagined you’d ride a boat to reach your dinner reservation in the desert, but that’s what happens here; water taxis depart from the lobby. desertspringsresort.com
Desert Hot Springs
Two Bunch Palms
Focused on sustainability, this carbon-neutral resort boasts an on-site 3.5-acre solar farm that powers the entire property, at one point said to be the secret refuge of gangster Al Capone. Natural hot springs and premium spa treatments are the primary draw today. twobunchpalms.com
Cathedral City
CCBC Resort Hotel
This 12-room clothing-optional gay men’s resort features a splashy pool scene and regular DJed events. Day, monthly, and annual passes are available for non-overnight guests, and a restaurant (clothing required) welcomes those 18 and over for food, drinks, and shows. ccbcresorthotel.com
Rancho Mirage
The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
Claiming some of the best views of the valley, the renowned resort embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of a spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes and open-air yoga. ritzcarlton.com
Palm Springs
Parker Palm Springs
A maze of high-walled bushes and trees meanders through this whimsical property, creating seclusion and adding to its longtime allure among A-listers. Artful interiors imagined by designer Jonathan Adler infuse each space with a playful dose of charm. parkerpalmsprings.com
Indian Wells
Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa
In the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the recently renovated Miramonte is an 11-acre oasis of well-being for all the senses. Expansive gardens and olive and citrus groves provide a scenic backdrop for swimming, spa days, and general leisure. miramonteresort.com
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & Club
Originally opened in 1926, this desert icon has one of the lengthiest pedigrees. It started out as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood legends and ultimately blossomed across 45 acres that now include several pools, a yoga studio, tennis and pickleball courts, and golf. laquintaresort.com
Indio
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Casino gaming, bowling, live indoor and outdoor entertainment, various international dining options, 18 holes of golf, and prime poolside happenings collide at this 250-room resort with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. fantasyspringsresort.com