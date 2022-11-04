8 Resorts Calling Your Name

Palm Desert

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

A ﬂeet of restaurants, shops, and serpentine pools ringed in palm trees delivers getaway vibes in spades. You likely never imagined you’d ride a boat to reach your dinner reservation in the desert, but that’s what happens here; water taxis depart from the lobby. desertspringsresort.com

Desert Hot Springs

Two Bunch Palms

Focused on sustainability, this carbon-neutral resort boasts an on-site 3.5-acre solar farm that powers the entire property, at one point said to be the secret refuge of gangster Al Capone. Natural hot springs and premium spa treatments are the primary draw today. twobunchpalms.com

Cathedral City

CCBC Resort Hotel

This 12-room clothing-optional gay men’s resort features a splashy pool scene and regular DJed events. Day, monthly, and annual passes are available for non-overnight guests, and a restaurant (clothing required) welcomes those 18 and over for food, drinks, and shows. ccbcresorthotel.com

Rancho Mirage

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage

Claiming some of the best views of the valley, the renowned resort embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of a spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes and open-air yoga. ritzcarlton.com