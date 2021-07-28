Best of the Best 2021: Steakhouse

Rancho Mirage

The Steakhouse

Expect an elegant experience at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s steakhouse. Go for a classic, like a filet mignon or New York strip, or get downright decadent with a chateaubriand for two, bone-in Tomahawk ribeye or uber-rare A5 Miyazaki Wagyu. aguacalientecasinos.com

Palm Desert

Mastro’s

The luxe steakhouse chain’s Palm Desert location is always a good time with a bustling scene inside its bar and lounge, featuring live music most nights. Of course, the steaks are standout too with favorites including a bone-in Kansas City strip, bone-in filet, and mega, 40-ounce Wagyu tomahawk. The lobster mashed potatoes are legendary as well. mastrosrestaurants.com

La Quinta

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

LG’s is a family-owned restaurant that focuses on doing one thing really well: prime steaks, the highest grade given by the U.S.D.A. All of LG’s steaks are not just prime, but made with fresh, Midwestern corn-fed beef that are aged and hand-trimmed in house. We love the bone-in rib-eye, slow-roasted prime rib, and tender filet mignon amped up with blue cheese or done Oscar style with lump crab meat and béarnaise. lgsprimesteakhouse.com

Indio

The Bistro

This intimate steakhouse hidden inside the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is perfect for a date or larger group celebration since its menu has something for everyone. Beyond its steak selection, including a bone-in rib eye, filet mignon, T-bone, and NY strip, there’s also an impressive sushi menu (try the seared scallop-tempura shrimp roll), plus specialties like pork chops, veal parm, and a brothy bouillabaisse. fantasyspringsresort.com