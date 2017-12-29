Best of the Best in palm Desert
DINE
Alfresco/Romantic Dining
La Spiga Ristorante Italiano
A Tuscan-inspired patio overlooks gardens, herb beds, and trees.
American
Kaiser Grille Palm Desert
Hearty, no-nonsense dishes include steaks, pastas, and fish.
Barbecue
Smoke Tree BBQ
It’s all about the classics: ribs, brisket, and chicken.
Breakfast/Sunday Brunch
Wilma & Frieda
Morning comfort comes in the form of short-rib eggs Benedict.
Burger
Grill-A-Burger
Thirty cheekily named burgers are served fully loaded.
Caterer
TIE: Wilma & Frieda, Kaiser Grille Palm Desert
Signature dishes are prepared party style for easy sharing.
Continental
Cork Tree
Delicious, from the escargot en croûte to the Colorado lamb chops.
French
Café Des Beaux-Arts
Enjoy French fare while watching a casual daytime fashion show.
Italian/Pizza
Pizzeria Villagio
Offering a mix of Neapolitan-style pizzas, rotisserie, and salads.
Japanese/Sushi
The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge
Owned by a master sushi chef with a taste for fine rice wine.
Mediterranean
Evzin Mediterranean
An eclectic mash-up of Filipino and Greek dishes under one roof.
Mexican
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
Try the enchiladas de mole and a specialty margarita.
Seafood
Pacifica
King crab. Escolar with prosciutto. Grilled octopus. Drooling yet?
Steakhouse
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Classy, yet unpretentious, with live music in the bar and a prix-fixe menu.
Vegetarian/Vegan
Luscious Lorraine’s
Fresh organic fare is the focus, with juices, smoothies, wraps, and more.
DRINK
Coffeehouse
Starbucks
With eight locations in Palm Desert, it isn’t hard to find your espresso fix.
Craft Cocktail
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Sip creamy key-lime-pie martinis on the breezy second-level patio.
Sports Bar
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
The bar’s always popping at this Westfield Palm Desert restaurant.
PLAY
Attraction
The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens
Showcasing wildlife and plants from deserts around the world.
Live Theater
McCallum Theatre
The 1,127-seat theater celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.
Museum
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert
Visit the sculpture garden and see Bob Van Breda’s mixed-media work.
Public Golf Course
Desert Willow Golf Resort
Choose between the scenic Mountain View or Firecliff courses.
SHOP
Consignment Store
Consign Design
Find eclectic pieces on a dime at this furniture-focused resale shop.
Florist
TIE: Jensen’s, Bristol Farms
Both high-end grocers offer fresh flowers and custom arrangements.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LINDA CHAVOUS
The Bump and Grind is a popular 4-mile trail.
WELLNESS
Gym/Health Club
EnerGym
Specializing in group circuit training for serious results.
Hair Salon
Alankara Aveda Salon
Aveda-trained specialists provide hair, skin care, and makeup services.
Hiking Trail
Bump and Grind
Located along Painters Path, the 4-mile trail is popular among locals.
STAY
Hotel/Resort/Spa
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Ride a boat to dinner, lay by the pool, or visit the resort’s resident birds.
Vacation Rentals
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
Short-term rentals range from modern condos to Spanish villas.