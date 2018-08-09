For average hackers, tackling a par-3 hole over water is usually more of a mental challenge than a physical one. We’re typically hitting only a short- to mid-iron, but the crippling swing-thought (Please don’t hit the water!) often results in a singularly ugly, embarrassing effort. Here’s a personal selection of best par threes with water in Greater Palm Springs, and the mind games they inspire.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE WESTIN MISSION HILLS How about a pitching wedge or 9 iron for this one? 12th Hole, 158 yards, Gary Player Signature Course The Westin Mission Hills, Rancho Mirage Calling for only my pitching wedge or maybe a 9-iron from the middle tees, and with some forgiving dry land short of the green, this is a 3-par where the drink should simply be an ornament, not an obstacle. But the large boulders lining the lake manage to impose the thought of the water on me, regardless of how determined I am to take to the tee in a positive frame of mind. Also unnerving are the pair of bunkers, with their steep back walls. westinmissionhills.com/palm-springs-golf-resort

PHOTOGRAPH BY THOMAS MEAGHER The green for this hole tends to slope toward the water, so accuracy is huge here. 3rd Hole, 162 yards, Palm Course J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert This is a genuinely picturesque hole, with palm-tree backdrop, rocky ledges, colorful plantings and a mid-lake fountain. This hole requires a solid 7-iron from me. However, even a well-struck effort can come to wet grief here. For one thing, there’s the false front that slopes down to the water from the green’s edge. Also, the green’s lower-tier tilts left and water-ward, which can cause trouble if I draw my shot to the cup with too much spin. And the deep bunker on the side of the green away from the water, while a seemingly safe target, often leaves me, with the lake backdropping the pin, being extra cautious when addressing my nervy sand-shot. www.marriott.com

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CLASSIC CLUB Plenty of room on the green, but also plenty of hazards. 12th Hole, 162 yards, Classic Club It’s a beauty to look at, but it sure can be a beast to play. This hole epitomizes the Arnold Palmer-designed course in Palm Desert, which is one of the Coachella Valley’s loveliest but most challenging tracks. The water here is an active presence, winding from behind the hole to rush through a rocky channel into the fronting lake. A big, deep bunker on the left completes the intimidating encirclement of the roomy, sloping, tiered green, which, from the mid-tees, is a 120- to a 160-yard carry away. My game plan? First, I take a moment to enjoy the details of this masterpiece of golf architecture, and then I do as the King usually did and go right at that pin! classicclubgolf.com