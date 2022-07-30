Best Places to Hang With Hipsters

Is it possible for a town once known for hip replacements to become a hipster hot spot? Venture to the stretch of Palm Canyon Drive south of the curve to what some folks call Millennial Mile and see for yourself. You’re likely to find more night-crawling 20- to 40-year-olds than anywhere else in the Coachella Valley. Continue east and you’ll see that the shifting demographics — the number of adults between 19 and 44 has spiked 25 percent since 2015 — are plain as day. The young and the cool are everywhere, especially in these Instagrammable spots:

The Saguaro Hotel

From poolside raves to drinks and dinner at the new El Jefe Desert Cantina bar and adjacent restaurant (don’t miss Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays), this colorful, high-libido hotel is ground zero for everything hipsters. And it isn’t only for out-of-towners. The Saguaro Social Club offers locals year-round pool access. Day passes are also available, so go ahead, dive in.

The Reef

Walk into the classic A-frame entrance of the historic Caliente Tropics Hotel and enter a world that’s part Gilligan’s Island and part SpongeBob SquarePants. This Tiki favorite is adjacent to a lagoon-like pool and serves up some of the most creative craft cocktails this side of Waimea Bay.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Entering the macramé spiderwebbed lobby here is like walking into a Quentin Tarantino movie. This outpost of the international Ace Hotel chain has one of the most happening pool scenes in town. It has King’s Highway, an homage to classic ’70s diners, and the dark and moody Amigo Room bar, which also offers outdoor seating by the pool. Serving up specialty cocktails and 19 beers on tap, it’s the Grand Poohbah of hipster hangouts.