Best Poké Served by a Champ

Haus of Poké was born on the side of a cliff in Hawaii, several years ago. The birth parents were Tim and Monica Bradley, longtime Coachella Valley residents.

“We liked to hike,” Monica says, “and when we’d get done, it was always, ‘What do we want to eat?’ You can only eat salads so much.”

They found a place serving Hawaiian poké, and Monica was smitten. It was fresh, healthy food that wouldn’t negate the fitness gains they’d just made on their hike. “I had a vision,” Monica says. “I wanted to open a place.”