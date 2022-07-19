Best Quiet Bar for a Classic Cocktail

I like to go to bars with no more complicated purpose than ordering a well-crafted drink and enjoying it in peace. I don’t go to eat and don’t want to sit next to patrons who are munching their way through anything more complex than mixed peanuts. I like a good music mix, preferably mellow jazz or blues. I don’t want to be assaulted by music. Because I sit at the bar, I appreciate a well-designed bar back with artfully arranged bottles, but not a towering mass or too few so that I’m staring at myself in a mirror. I like smaller, intimate bars with low lighting accented by a few area lights. Although in no way a monk or immune, I don’t go to bars with the intention of hooking up. Likewise, I won’t go to a bar where there’s a chance a bachelorette party will descend, harshing the buzz with their artificial hilarity and rube fashions. I like attentive bartenders who know their trade and don’t think they’re living an episode of Cheers. I don’t go to bars to party. I go to bars to relax and daydream a bit and savor a drink.

This is why Seymour’s at Mr. Lyons consistently heads my list. There’s an atmosphere of calm when you pass through Seymour's velvet curtain. I last visited in May and June. They were both weekend nights, and though Seymour's was full, it was subdued. The bartender, Ryan, and I discussed mezcals. He made me his own concoction of mezcal, his own green apple juice, ancho chile liqueur, and agave syrup with a lime twist. Perfect.