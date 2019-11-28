Best of the Best 2019: Rancho Mirage

Our readers nominated attractions, restaurants, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs in the annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. The 2019 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. Here are the winners in Rancho Mirage. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.
STAY
HOTEL / RESORT
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
hotwatercasino.com
BOUTIQUE HOTEL, WEDDING VENUE
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
omnihotels.com
VACATION RENTAL
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
palmspringsrentals.com
TASTE
ALFRESCO DINING, BREAKFAST, BURGER, CATERER, CONTINENTAL, CRAFT COCKTAIL, SUNDAY BRUNCH, PIZZA, ROMANTIC DINING, VEGETARIAN/VEGAN
Acqua California Bistro
acquaranchomirage.com
BARBEQUE
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery
babesbbqbrewery.com
CHINESE
P.F. Changs
pfchangs.com
COFFEEHOUSE
Koffi
kofficoffee.com
FRENCH
Si Bon
sibon-sogood.com
ITALIAN
The Slice
theslicepizza.com
JAPANESE
Kobe Japanese SteakHouse
koberanchomirage.com
MEDITERRANEAN
Catalan
catalanrestaurant.org
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery
MEXICAN
Maracas
maracas-restaurant.com
SPORTS BAR
Yard House
yardhouse.com
THAI
Talay Thai Restaurant
talaythairanchomirage.com
SHOPS + SERVICES
CONSIGNMENT STORE
Misty’s Consignments
mistysconsignments.com
FLORIST
Rancho Mirage Florist
ranchomirageflorist.com
GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Desert Yoga Therapy
desertyogatherapy.com
HAIR SALON
Agape Salon & Spa
agapesalonspa.com
THINGS TO DO
ATTRACTION, MUSEUM
Children’s Discovery Museum
cdmod.org
CASINO
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
hotwatercasino.com
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
omnihotels.com
EVENT
Ramblin N Gamblin Rodeo
bbbsdesert.org
NIGHTLIFE
LIVE MUSIC
Bernie’s Lounge
bernies.club
Children’s Discovery Museum