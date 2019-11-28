acqua california bistro

Best of the Best 2019: Rancho Mirage

A roundup of locals’ favorite spots.

PHOTOGRAPHS BY JAIME KOWAL

Our readers nominated attractions, restaurants, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs in the annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. The 2019 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. Here are the winners in Rancho Mirage. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.

STAY

HOTEL / RESORT
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
hotwatercasino.com

BOUTIQUE HOTEL, WEDDING VENUE
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
omnihotels.com

VACATION RENTAL
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
palmspringsrentals.com

TASTE

ALFRESCO DINING, BREAKFAST, BURGER, CATERER, CONTINENTAL, CRAFT COCKTAIL, SUNDAY BRUNCH, PIZZA, ROMANTIC DINING, VEGETARIAN/VEGAN
Acqua California Bistro
acquaranchomirage.com

BARBEQUE
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery
babesbbqbrewery.com

CHINESE
P.F. Changs
pfchangs.com

COFFEEHOUSE
Koffi
kofficoffee.com

FRENCH
Si Bon
sibon-sogood.com

ITALIAN
The Slice
theslicepizza.com

JAPANESE
Kobe Japanese SteakHouse
koberanchomirage.com

MEDITERRANEAN
Catalan
catalanrestaurant.org

MEXICAN
Maracas
maracas-restaurant.com

SPORTS BAR
Yard House
yardhouse.com

THAI
Talay Thai Restaurant
talaythairanchomirage.com

SHOPS + SERVICES

CONSIGNMENT STORE
Misty’s Consignments
mistysconsignments.com

FLORIST
Rancho Mirage Florist
ranchomirageflorist.com

GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Desert Yoga Therapy
desertyogatherapy.com

HAIR SALON
Agape Salon & Spa
agapesalonspa.com

THINGS TO DO

ATTRACTION, MUSEUM
Children’s Discovery Museum
cdmod.org

CASINO
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
hotwatercasino.com

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
omnihotels.com

EVENT
Ramblin N Gamblin Rodeo
bbbsdesert.org

NIGHTLIFE

LIVE MUSIC
Bernie’s Lounge
bernies.club

