The Best Shareable Plates in Greater Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS

The Tropicale: Neon pink lighting and a tropical lounge interior complement this restaurant’s eclectic menu of warming comfort foods, such as mole chicken nachos, margherita pizza, and popcorn shrimp, as well as flavorful plates like tempura yams with Sriracha aioli and Thai chicken skewers that the whole group will go for.

CATHEDRAL CITY

Bubba’s Bones & Brews: A tower of fat, beer-battered onion rings and an ice-cold beer pair nicely with ghost chili buffalo wings and mac-and-cheese egg rolls to share. Bubba’s is a big believer in high flavor and filling empty stomachs.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Yard House: At Yard House’s location at The River at Rancho Mirage, an extensive draft beer list pairs with appetizers including four-cheese spinach dip, Wisconsin fried cheese curds, poke nachos, and hand-battered chicken tenders. Happy hour is a surefire crowd-pleaser.

PALM DESERT

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Since 1976, Stuft Pizza has satisfied the entire table with a variety of pizza options. This location features an expanded menu. From a date-and-bacon flatbread to Pizza Scampi — made with creamy Alfredo, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella, and shrimp scampi — the robust offerings are sure to please large parties.

INDIAN WELLS

Cava: At this Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa hangout, you’ll want to order a handful of small plates and indulge. Salted tortilla chips are made fresh daily and served with housemade salsa and guacamole for lunch, while sweet chili wings with ranch and peppery calamari are appealing appetizers for dinner.

LA QUINTA

RD RNNR: Farm-to-table ingredients, craft cocktails, and a refreshing rotation of entrées make for a promising happy hour. Breaded artichoke hearts and “dirty fries” smothered in gouda gravy and other toppings are popular picks.

COACHELLA

Café 54: Locals love this unassuming café with a lengthy menu. For a treat with some heat, go for the fried jalapeño poppers stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and served with Sriracha aioli, tobiko, and soy glaze.