ONE of the favorite pastimes among old-timers in Palm Springs is retelling the stories of the town’s glory days, when the Rat Pack and Hollywood’s brightest stars came to the desert for fun in the sun. In the eighth installment of the Palm Springs Life series Desert Dreamers, we celebrate some of the legendary singers who put down roots — Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Dinah Shore, Trini Lopez, Liberace, and Peggy Lee — and gave Palm Springs its enduring celebrity cachet.

Dean Martin: King of Cool

It might be said that Dean Martin was a bit of a phony. That glass of scotch he continually sipped from in front of live audiences and on The Dean Martin Show? Martinelli’s apple juice. The drunk onstage buffoonery? Just an act. The skirt-chasing womanizer? The fact is, there was nothing Martin liked better than getting home in time for dinner. If there was any chasing, it involved one or more of his seven kids.

With Sinatra, arguably Martin’s best friend after his partnership with Jerry Lewis disintegrated in the 1950s, there was no separating the man from the myth. He gave everything he had onstage and after the curtain went down, that’s when the real show began … quite often until dawn. When The Chairman announced to his inner circle and other hangers-on that it was time to party, only Martin had the nerve to decline. He liked to go to bed early and sober in order to get in 18 holes of golf in the morning while the rest of the Rat Pack were sleeping off their hangovers.

The Steubenville, Ohio, native dropped out of high school when he was 15 and tried his hand at a number of dubious trades such as dealing blackjack and prizefighting (welterweight) before finding work with various big bands. His rich baritone and phrasing put audiences in mind of Bing Crosby (whom he shamelessly copied) but didn’t set him apart enough to kick him to the next level. Only after he teamed up with comedian Jerry Lewis did his career take off. He and Lewis made millions in the late ’40s and early ’50s, but Martin wasn’t satisfied. He’d always wanted to be taken seriously as an actor and so split from Lewis. When Martin met Sinatra on the set of Some Came Running (1956), a nearly lifelong bond was formed. Sinatra might have been the undisputed captain of the Rat Pack, but no one questioned that Martin was his first lieutenant.

Not long after they became friends, Martin came to Palm Springs and rented houses for his family (he had divorced first wife Betty in 1949 but had custody of their four children; with his second wife, Jeanne, he had three more), before finally buying a modest Alexander in Vista Las Palmas down the street from Peter Lawford. Still, while Lawford was quick to jet over to Frank’s for desert hijinks, Martin was committed to his early-morning golf game and spending the afternoons watching Westerns on the television with his kids. Not that his buddy Frank couldn’t lure him out of the house occasionally. Their performances at Riviera were legendary and like Sinatra, Martin rarely ever turned down performing for local charities.

When Dean and Jeanne split in 1973, she got the house in Las Palmas and Martin took a newer place in Rancho Mirage where his pal, Frank, had moved after his divorce from Ava Gardner. Though Martin was briefly married a third time, he and Jeanne eventually reconciled (though never re-married) after their son, Dino, a jet fighter pilot, was killed in a crash.

By all accounts, the death of his son destroyed him. He was never the same and increasingly isolated himself. He no longer got up at the crack of dawn to hit the links and even an attempt by The Chairman to

take their act back on the road ended in shambles. He rarely visited his desert home again and died on Christmas Day 1995.