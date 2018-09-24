I have a confession to make: I love soup. When people ask the question, “If you could only have one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?”, I enthusiastically reply, “Soup!”

What is more versatile than soup? It’s like a culinary chameleon that can morph into sweet or savory, warm or chilled, thick and hearty, or thin and refreshing. You can prepare soup for hours or you can throw everything into a blender and have it ready within minutes. I’ve found the six most magically delicious soups in the desert.

