Best View in the Valley

Best Ways to See the Desert

I should have scheduled my massage for after my trek with Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tours. Instead, I tried to maintain my limber body while our guide maneuvered our bouncy ride through the geological cuts and canyons of the San Andreas Fault zone. This is a great way to explore the Coachella Valley. We stopped at several points to learn how the shifting Pacific and North American tectonic plates created the canyons. In addition to the fault tour, Desert Adventures offers a hiking tour of the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and a four-hour Painted Canyon geology and agriculture 4x4 Jeep tour through the spectacular Mecca Hills area and along the Salton Sea. All tours bring guests up to speed on local plant and wildlife — from bobcats and bighorn sheep to chuckwallas and fringe-toed lizards.

My favorite way to view the desert landscape, though, is on horseback. I saddle up at Smoke Tree Stables and ride with a guide for a few hours in the Indian Canyons.

For a higher vantage point, book a sunrise or sunset adventure with Fantasy Balloon Flights (Champagne included). If you prefer your feet on the ground, or closer to it, take a tour with Pedego Electric Bikes, based in La Quinta.