The Best Vintage Stores in Greater Palm Springs 2023

PALM SPRINGS

Iconic Atomic: Shop for retro furniture, clothing, and one-of-a-kind finds spanning from the late 1940s to the early ’90s at Iconic Atomic. From pastel blazers to vintage cocktail dresses, this store is a treasure trove for trendsetters.

CATHEDRAL CITY

Revivals: Shopping responsibly is the name of the game at Revivals, a thrift store selling gently used vintage clothing that exudes style and substance. Support the community with your purchase, as 100 percent of the store’s profits fund comprehensive health care at DAP Health.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Dazzles: Cheeky Tiki shirts and colorful sundresses hang on racks at Dazzles, an emporium that lives up to its moniker. But it’s all about the vibrant vintage baubles (including a massive collection of authentic Bakelite jewelry) and retro sunglasses that adorn the shop’s “Beauty Bar.”

PALM DESERT

The Fine Art of Design: From soft fur coats born in the ’60s to bejeweled antique brooches, this vintage clothing boutique has earned national recognition for its carefully curated items dating as far back as the Edwardian era.

LA QUINTA

Angel View: A nonprofit serving children and adults with disabilities, this resale store offers great deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, and other donated items. You’re sure to discover a gem or two to enhance your wardrobe.