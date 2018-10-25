The biggest star of the last decade may not be a person. It’s the proverbial glass ceiling. Women, in particular, have been busting through it — big time — lately and no matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, the general consensus is that America may be going through the most unprecedented amalgamation of ideas, ideals, and a fight for justice that trumps anything society has experienced in nearly a half-century.

Palm Springs Women in Film & TV sees this all too clearly, too. Ten years ago, it gave birth to the Broken Glass Awards (BGA’s) to honor women who have, as the group puts it, “broken through the glass ceiling” in film, television, the arts, and philanthropy. Those valiant efforts are key because they also paved the way for other creatives to follow similar suit.

Four or five women — successful pioneers in the industry — are honored annually at the awards luncheon/fundraiser. This year’s event, which takes place Nov. 5 in Rancho Mirage, is complete with red carpet fervor, and resilient women whose work and personas provoke thought and inspire courage.

Actress Sharon Stone, entertainer Kaye Ballard, author Sue Cameron, non-profit founder Selby Dunham, and actress Elizabeth McLaughlin are among honorees as is Beverly D’Angelo. The well-known actress is known for her down-to-earth theater roles, notably turns in Coal Miner’s Daughter and the National Lampoon’s Vacation films, and standout performances in TV outings, such as Entourage, Mom, Shooter, and the Netflix hit Insatiable.

“When Michael Childress called me and said, Palm Springs Women in Film & TV wants to honor you, I said, ‘But why?’” D’Angelo says with a chuckle. “To tell you the truth, I’m that kind of person who goes: ‘What makes me worthy of that?’ I thought about it a lot. I don’t have an Oscar or an Emmy, but I do know this: I lived my life and my truth, and my North Star has always been love.

“As basic as it sounds, I have always thought to be around the people that I love and do the things that I love. So this is such a deep honor.”

The term “glass ceiling” has certainly become part of the vernacular, especially as it relates to women, fair pay, and equal opportunity.

D’Angelo’s career trajectory seems to stem around a few simple yet key golden rules: Following her gut feeling and remaining true to the creative work.

“I always regarded the ambition and the fame, in and of itself, as being impure,” she says. “It’s something that denigrates the subject matter. It’s hard for me. I’m not a red carpet dweller, not a reality show speaker. I don’t look for that. Isn’t that weird? I always look for some way to make a kind of throughline in film from something that got within me.”