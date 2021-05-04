Her Time to Make a Difference

After living in the Coachella Valley for 15 years, Beverly Johnson thought it was high time she shared her love for the desert in a way that could make a difference in the lives of others.

The supermodel, who became the first African American woman to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974, found the perfect charity-driven event that mixes fashion, art, and shopping to celebrate Moms and their families, May 7-8, in Palm Desert.

“I have not put my own stamp on my happiness and my blessings of being able to live and grow in the desert,” says Johnson, who was tabbed as one of the 20th Century’s most influential people in fashion by the New York Times. “I really wanted to do something for not only women and grandmothers, but for nurturers.”

The two-day inaugural Mother’s Day Weekend Shopping for a Cause Extravaganza starts May 7 in Palm Desert with a VIP ceremony at Summer Colony Living boutiques on El Paseo and continues with a VIP reception at Imago Galleries on Highway 74. Participating vendors include Retrouvé Luxury Skin Care, thesis Couture Shoes, Hallstein Water, Daria de Koning Fine Jewelry, and Carole Shashona Jewelry.

On the lawn area May 8 at The Gardens on El Paseo, Johnson will honor six women — Soledad O’Brien, Dolores Robinson, Helene Galen, Ruby Maillian, Selby Dunham, and Jami Heidegger — who have evoked change followed by shopping. “They don’t know it but they are really my mentors,” Johnson says of the women being honored. “I look for them for inspiration and aspiration.”

Both events are outdoors and will follow Covid restrictions of spacing and mask wearing.

Johnson spoke further with Palm Springs Life about the event and what surprise the pandemic taught her about herself.