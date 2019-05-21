Supermodel Citizen

Fresh from her R/M magazine photo shoot, the ageless and enduring icon Beverly Johnson offers me a cozy seat in the art-filled living room of the stately Thunderbird Heights home she shares with her love of eight years, transplanted Wall Streeter Brian Maillian, chairman and CEO of his own investment banking firm, Whitestone Capital Group Inc.

The first question I have for her is if — after almost five decades in the fashion and beauty business — she still enjoys having her image captured. “What’s very interesting,” she says, “is that I moan and complain the day before and while I’m getting ready. But then, when I get into it, I realize how much I love it. And after I finish, if they’re really good photographs, I literally get high from it.”

When I inquire about her favorite photographer, the mother of one and grandmother of four answers “Francesco Scavullo — and I’ve worked with some of the greats. But that doesn’t mean they see your beauty. A lot of them had never photographed a black model before, so they didn’t even know what to look for. But Francesco saw me. We saw each other’s soul.”

And then some. It was a Scavullo image that was selected to emblazon the August 1974 issue of American Vogue, making Johnson the first woman of color to grace that publication’s cover. Instantly catapulted to the highest echelons of the industry, Johnson went on to land some 500 more covers. Making a fortune in endorsements and licensing deals, she also appeared in films and on TV shows and even recorded a 1979 end-of-the-era disco album.