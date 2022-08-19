Interactive Art

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open Sept. 30 at the Forum at Empire Polo Club in Indio for a limited engagement.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Tickets have gone on sale today (Aug. 19) for one of the most imaginative and experiential art exhibits to visit the Coachella Valley. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions, will open Sept. 30 for a limited engagement at the Forum at Empire Polo Club in Indio.
Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. You will see recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.
The sensory extravaganza produced by Paquin Entertainment Group was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.
“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” says St-Arnaud.
VIDEO: Take a sneak peak at the exhibit.
Guests are transported into Van Gogh’s world through an all new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.
“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.
Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. The exhibit runs through Nov. 27. Hours will be: Tuesday - Thursday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed on Mondays, and open Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Final entry each day will be allowed one hour before closing.
