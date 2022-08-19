Interactive Art

Tickets have gone on sale today (Aug. 19) for one of the most imaginative and experiential art exhibits to visit the Coachella Valley. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions, will open Sept. 30 for a limited engagement at the Forum at Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. You will see recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

The sensory extravaganza produced by Paquin Entertainment Group was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” says St-Arnaud.

VIDEO: Take a sneak peak at the exhibit.