Event chair Jenn Walton, ably assisted by Melissa Davidson, Dave Humphrey, Billy & Stacy Thoman, and James Thoman, delivered a walloping evening of fun and games to raise funds for one-to-one mentorships for needy youth.

Champagne and passed hors d’oeuvres greeted attendees to the second annual “Nite At the Races”. A race ran every 20 minutes. Sporting hats of all shapes and sizes, the crowd gathered around the big screen to cheer on their horse. Bets were taken at the Turf Club and by Turf Club associates, wandering amongst the folk.

Silent auction items lined the pavilion where the delicious dinner was served, followed by dancing. Executive Director Judy Tobin May and board president Billy Thoman thanked all the sponsors and gave testimony on how Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert had impacted children’s lives.

Craig Michaels’ Musical Affair Entertainment emceed, and event sponsors were Anthony Vineyard; Artisan Event Floral Décor; Sara and John Buttemiller, Vintage Club Sales; James and Jessica Greene; Cosgove, Cosgove and Humphrey Attorneys at Law; Judy Mathes, Toscana Country Club, JNS Next Creative and Media Hub, Desert Sine Shop on 111, The Vintage Shop and Trilogy at the Polo Club.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert

42-600 Cook St, Suite 110

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-568-3977

bbbsdesert.org