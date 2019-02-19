The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild hosted their annual signature fundraising event “Girls, Guys & Giving” to benefit the Loma Linda University Children’s Health, Jill & Barry Golden Pavilion in Indio and held at Indian Wells Country Club. Funds raised from the event will go to purchase lifesaving medical equipment for the children of the Coachella Valley.

In the last 16 years, the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild has raised more than $7.6 million dollars to serve the children of the valley. Each year, more than 2,000 children are seen at Children’s Hospital for critical care. For more information on upcoming events or to get involved, contact Josh Zahid at jnzahid@llu.edu or call/text 909-226-1085.

Loma Linda University Children’s Health – Indio

82934 W. Civic Center Drive

Indio, CA 92201

760-477-0733

mylluhealth,org