For the third year in a row, Big Rock Golf & Pub at Indian Springs is hosting Rock the Ride, the official kick-off party for the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show. The party takes place Jan. 27 from noon to 4 p.m., with donations to benefit Desert Cancer Foundation.

More than 200 classic, hot rod and special interest cars will be parked along the 18th green on display. Inside Big Rock, The RoadRunners featuring Brad Mercer will perform. Open to the public and free to attend, a donation of $20 to Desert Cancer Foundation provides a wristband for all day Happier Hour pricing at Big Rock Pub.

The 17th Annual Dr. George Car Show follows Rock the Ride kick-off party Feb.y 9, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The renowned event is one of the largest one-day car shows on the West Coast and the oldest car show in the Coachella Valley, with over 1,000 cars on display.

In addition, preceding the Dr. George Car Show Feb. 6, there is an El Paseo Cruise Night Auto Auction, “Dr. George Charity Car Auction”, at the Gardens on El Paseo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday afternoon there will be a special El Paseo Cruise at 4:15 p.m. featuring over 200 of the cars that will be in the show the following day. In addition, Big Rock Golf & Pub will be showcasing “Cars, Stars & Rock’N’Roll,” the spring car and celebrity memorabilia auction and live music event, Feb. 8-10.

Rock the Ride is sponsored by Big Rock Golf & Pub at Indian Springs, and Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association, in partnership with Desert Cancer Foundation. Last year over $5,600 was raised at this event for the organization, with funds sent to support Coachella Valley residents who need financial assistance in obtaining screening, diagnosis and treatment for cancer and allied diseases.

For information, visit desertcancerfoundation.org.